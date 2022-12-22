ICU-Ghana vows to protect worker’s pension funds

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union of Ghana (ICU-Ghana) has reiterated its commitment to protect the pension funds of its members from the Government’s proposed domestic debt exchange programme.

“As a Union, we have legitimately opposed Government’s proposition to tamper with workers’ pension funds in its exercise at economic recovery under its Domestic Debt Exchange programme which we realised will negatively affect workers’ pension funds,” the Union said.

Mr Morgan Ayawine, General Secretary of ICU-Ghana, said this in a Christmas message to members and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“We wish to assure you that we will unflinchingly protect your pension funds as it is the blood for your life in the future without which you don’t have a life in the future.”

Mr Ayawine entreated members of the Union to trust and support their leadership to safeguard their welfare.

He urged members to approach their work with seriousness, “self-sacrifice and dedication, to bring about full economic recovery to enjoy the fruits of our efforts.”

Mr Ayawine commended employers for their cooperation with workers, especially those who had granted monetary support to their workers to cushion them against the present economic vagaries.

He called on other employers to emulate such gestures to bring relief to their employees in these difficult economic times.

Mr Ayawine reminded all to be cautious of COVID-19 in their Christmas festivities and continue to observe the safety protocols.

He stressed that the year 2022 had been eventful, with most of the events impacting negatively on our socio-economic expectations.

“Although the Ghanaian Cedi seems to be finding its level against the major trading currencies now, the gains are yet to reflect in the prices of goods and services that sky- rocketed during the depreciation of the Cedi.”

“However, in all of this, we have stood stoically and hoped in our belief that there is always a silver lining at the end of the tunnel, and the darkest hour of the night always comes before daybreak.

In that hope, we have remained resilient and in great expectations that things would turn out for the better,” he said.