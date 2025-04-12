ICU Urges 24-Hour Economy to Boost Textiles

At a recent regional conference in Tema, the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union called for transformative policy measures to revive Ghana’s struggling textile sector.

General Secretary Morgan Ayawine emphasized the need for a 24‑hour economy model that would not only harness the potential of human labour but also invigorate manufacturing by maintaining round‑the‑clock production.

His remarks recalled a bygone era when textile factories thrived on extensive employment, driving economic activity and fostering community development.

Ayawine specifically highlighted the financial constraints and operational difficulties currently plaguing state‑owned textile companies such as Tex Styles Ghana Limited, Akosombo Industrial Company Limited, and Volta Star Textile Limited.

In his address, he urged the government to increase support to these institutions through enhanced funding, improved infrastructure, and sustained industrial policies. Central to the union’s plea was the preservation of the Value Added Tax exemption currently granted to the textile industry—a measure that Ayawine warned was critical to maintaining competitive production costs for local manufacturers.

The ICU’s proposal comes at a time when national discussions about adopting a 24‑hour economy model are gaining momentum, with proponents arguing that extending operational hours could boost economic output, reduce unemployment, and ensure more efficient utilization of state assets.

According to Ayawine, the revival of the textile sector requires bold, targeted interventions that extend beyond the mechanization of production to a renewed focus on generating employment opportunities through continuous operations. This integrated approach, he argued, is essential for reindustrializing the nation and curbing the influx of cheap, counterfeit imports that undermine local businesses.

The call for a 24‑hour economy also serves as a broader commentary on Ghana’s industrial policy challenges. As the government grapples with the legacy of a once-thriving manufacturing base, stakeholders are increasingly aware that a sustainable turnaround must address both technological investments and the human element of production.

In this context, the ICU’s appeal is not merely for fiscal or infrastructural support; it is a call for strategic, long‑term planning that prioritizes job creation and competitive advantage for domestically produced textiles.

The proposals put forth by the union resonate as an urgent reminder that the survival of traditional industries hinges on clear policy direction and robust government‑private sector collaboration.

With the textile industry viewed as a key pillar for both economic development and social stability, the union’s impassioned plea underscores the necessity for comprehensive reforms if Ghana is to reindustrialize and secure sustained growth for its manufacturing sector.