ICU urges members to support incoming government

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has called on workers to lend their support to the incoming government in its efforts to achieve economic recovery, particularly through initiatives aimed at addressing unemployment and creating more job opportunities for Ghana’s youth.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the ICU, Morgan Ayawine, the union stressed the importance of using lessons learned and experiences gained in the past year to propel the nation into 2025 with renewed commitment. Ayawine encouraged workers to focus on productivity within their respective organizations as a key component in supporting the government’s efforts to revive the economy.

“As preparations are under way to usher in a new political administration in January 2025, we urge you, as workers who are the nation builders, to rededicate and redirect your efforts toward a speedy economic recovery,” Ayawine noted.

The union reiterated its commitment to collaborating with employers to increase productivity and profitability while ensuring fair and optimal working conditions for workers. Ayawine also highlighted the need for workers to contribute to the government’s job creation agenda, which is expected to play a central role in the country’s economic revitalization.

“To our social partners (employers), we wish to reassure you as a union of our continuous collaboration for increased productivity and profitability of your businesses, while at the same time anticipate your reciprocity in offering optimum conditions of service for workers within your work organization,” he said.

In closing, Ayawine urged workers to remain resilient and continue to work towards the growth and sustainability of their respective institutions, despite the current economic challenges.

“Finally, to the gallant workers of Ghana, we encourage you to continue holding high the flag of Ghana and work harder in your efforts at full recovery and sustainability of your employers’ institutions and organizations,” he added.