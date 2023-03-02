ICUMS to undergo routine maintenance

Ghana Link Network Services Limited, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has announced that the system is to undergo scheduled maintenance on March 4, 2023.

The ICUMS System Administrator announced, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, that the maintenance was scheduled to begin at 0001 hours on March 4 and expected to be completed on the same day at 11:59 hours.

It added that during the maintenance period, users would experience some intermittent downtimes and might not be able to access all features of the system.

The ICUMS System Administrator stated that the maintenance was necessary to improve the system’s performance, stability, and security to ensure it met the needs of all stakeholders.

The company, therefore, advised stakeholders to plan their activities accordingly and take any necessary measures to minimize the impact of the maintenance on their operations.

It assured stakeholders that the team would work tirelessly to ensure that the maintenance was completed as quickly as possible for normal operations to resume.

The scheduled maintenance of the ICUMS system, it noted was a necessary step to improve its performance, stability, and security.

The ICUMS is an automated customs management system that facilitates the clearance of goods at Ghana’s ports.

It is a collaboration between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and Ghana Link Network Services Limited.

Since its implementation, the system has been instrumental in reducing clearance times and improving revenue collection at the ports.