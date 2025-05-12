ID Cabasa Challenges Akon’s Claim as Afrobeats Pioneer

Veteran Nigerian producer ID Cabasa has firmly rejected Senegalese-American artist Akon’s assertion that he played a pivotal role in the creation of Afrobeats.

The debate arose after Akon, in a recent interview, credited his early collaborations with Nigerian stars like Wizkid, 2Baba, Timaya, and 9ice as foundational to the genre’s global rise.

During an appearance on Wazobia FM, Cabasa dismissed Akon’s narrative, arguing that the singer’s version misrepresents the genre’s true origins. He suggested Akon’s claims may stem from early interactions with Nigerian artists who presented themselves as industry leaders during his visits.

Cabasa also corrected Akon’s remarks about Wizkid’s career, clarifying that the superstar was signed by Banky W, not Akon. While acknowledging Akon’s contributions to Afrobeats’ distribution and international reach in the late 2000s, Cabasa emphasized that the genre is a cultural movement, not the product of any single individual.

Afrobeats, he noted, emerged organically through collective efforts, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary influences. Akon’s role, though notable, was part of a broader evolution rather than a defining moment of creation.

The discussion highlights ongoing debates about artistic influence and recognition in the global music scene. While international collaborations have undeniably amplified Afrobeats’ reach, Cabasa’s rebuttal underscores the importance of crediting the genre’s roots to the Nigerian and West African artists who shaped its sound long before it became a worldwide phenomenon.