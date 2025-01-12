ID Cabasa Critiques Societal Pressure on Men’s Sexual Performance, Warns Against Harmful Expectations

Nigerian music producer Olumide Ogunade, better known as ID Cabasa, has spoken out about the societal pressures placed on men regarding their sexual performance, particularly the unrealistic emphasis on prolonged intimacy.

In a recent appearance on the Honest Brunch podcast, Cabasa challenged the common fixation on extended sexual performance, questioning its true value in intimate relationships.

“I cannot go multiple rounds. Let’s be honest, what is the point? The satisfaction you derive from the first round is not much different from the second or third,” Cabasa remarked, addressing the societal obsession with performance and the expectations often placed on men.

As the founder of Coded Tunes, the label behind major Nigerian stars like Olamide, 9ice, and Banky W, Cabasa’s comments go beyond the bedroom, highlighting deeper societal issues. He expressed concern over how the pressure to meet these exaggerated expectations has driven many men to unhealthy coping mechanisms, including the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

“The obsession with proving masculinity in the bedroom is pushing a lot of men into unhealthy habits,” Cabasa warned. “Many are using substances to sustain their performance, but these short-term fixes come with long-term costs. It’s leading to depression and severe health issues.”

Cabasa’s remarks are part of a broader conversation about the impact of hypermasculinity on men’s mental health. Studies have shown that unrealistic expectations in relationships contribute to rising levels of substance abuse, anxiety, and depression among men. These pressures, often tied to cultural ideals of masculinity, create a toxic cycle that harms not only individual well-being but also interpersonal connections.

By opening up this dialogue, Cabasa is helping to destigmatize these important conversations and encouraging a more nuanced understanding of intimacy that prioritizes emotional connection over performance.