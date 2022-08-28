ID1F, PfFJs hold key to Ghana’s economic recovery – former NPP Organiser

The government’s One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) and the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programmes for job-creation and poverty reduction hold the key to Ghana’s economic recovery and sustainable growth.

Mr Yaw dabie Appiah Mensah, an activist of New patriotic Party (NPP) who made the observation therefore, implored the government to prioritise and invest much in those sectors which had viable opportunities to spur rapid socio-economic development.

He said huge investments in realistic home-grown policies like the 1D1F and the PfFJs programmes would well-position the nation to tackle youth unemployment and reduce poverty.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Mensah, also an ex-NPP organiser in the former Brong-Ahafo Region asked Ghanaians to be “realistic, sincere, and honest to ourselves” instead of pushing unnecessary blames on the government.

He indicated the global economy had faced serious crisis since the outbreak of the COVID-19, saying until Ghanaians stopped apportioning blame and supported the government to strengthen her social intervention programmes, “we are all going to suffer.”

Describing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a great leader with foresight, Mr Mensah said many of the government’s poverty intervention policies and programmes would be fruitful and yield multiples of economic returns in a few years ahead.

“The attribute of a good leader is the one who identifies sustainable financial resources anchored on a home-grown policy for socio-economic development, and this is exactly what President Akufo-Addo is pursuing,” he added.

“We should not forget that the huge investment in the free senior high school will definitely yield useful outcomes because quality human resource base and capital are key indicators and index to measure a nation’s prosperity,” Mr Mensah stated.

“I therefore plead with my brothers in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop the propaganda and investigate the economic lens with sincerity and honesty. We cannot do politics with our current economy and the government requires support from everybody to transform the economy”, he added.

Describing the nation’s digitalization agenda as unparalleled, Mr Mensah commended Vice- President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, saying “we now live in an era of unprecedented opportunities around the globe.”