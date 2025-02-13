Iddrisu Accuses Government and OSP of Abusing Power in Ofori-Atta Case

Lawmaker Habib Iddrisu has strongly condemned both the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Mahama government for what he described as a blatant abuse of power in their handling of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on February 12, Iddrisu argued that the actions taken against Ofori-Atta—ranging from the controversial raid on his residence by unidentified men in military uniform to his subsequent designation as a fugitive—are deeply troubling and must be urgently addressed.

Iddrisu maintained that the government and the OSP owe the citizens a commitment to justice and transparency. “The actions taken by the OSP are deeply troubling and the actions taken by the government are deeply troubling, they must be addressed,” he declared. He called on his colleagues to join him in condemning these measures, warning that no current or former appointee should be subjected to such ordeals.

In a related development, Minister of Energy and MP John Jinapor recounted his own harrowing experience when gun-wielding national security operatives raided his home in 2017 as part of investigations into the Ameri deal. Jinapor described the panic that gripped his family, particularly his six-year-old child, during the violent intrusion. His recollection served to underscore the heavy-handed tactics sometimes employed by state authorities.

The controversy centers on allegations that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is implicated in a series of corruption-related cases, including disputes over contracts for the National Cathedral project, procurement actions involving the Health Ministry, and deals between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng recently announced that Ofori-Atta has been declared a wanted fugitive after repeatedly refusing to attend questioning.

Ofori-Atta’s legal team has responded by stating that he left the country on medical grounds and has kept the authorities informed of his travel plans. They insist that he will provide all necessary information remotely until he is able to return to Ghana for in-person investigations.

Iddrisu’s pointed criticism reflects a broader outcry among opposition figures who worry that the current administration is selectively enforcing the law for political gain. His remarks emphasize the need for accountability and fair treatment under the law, a call that resonates with many citizens who feel that justice should not be compromised by political expediency. As the debate continues in Parliament and in the public sphere, questions remain about whether the actions taken against Ofori-Atta will set a precedent for future cases or further erode public trust in the nation’s legal institutions.