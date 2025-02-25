Iddrisu to Dumelo: Ditch the Drama, Focus on Farming Reforms

First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu delivered a blunt reality check to actor-turned-politician John Dumelo during his parliamentary vetting as Deputy Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, urging him to swap cinematic flair for bureaucratic rigor in his new role.

“The ministry isn’t a movie set,” Iddrisu cautioned on Tuesday, emphasizing the steep learning curve ahead for the entertainer now tasked with tackling Ghana’s agricultural challenges.

“Your job is to support your minister, not chase the spotlight,” Iddrisu told Dumelo, referencing the sprawling responsibilities of the agriculture portfolio—from stabilizing crop prices to modernizing irrigation systems. “This isn’t about scripts and retakes. One misstep here affects millions of livelihoods.” The remarks underscored unease among lawmakers about celebrity appointees navigating complex governance terrain, particularly in a sector contributing 20% to Ghana’s GDP.

Dumelo, a first-term MP and social media heavyweight known for viral farming stunts, has positioned himself as a grassroots advocate for rural development. Yet critics question whether his charisma can translate into policy wins. Iddrisu’s warning echoes broader skepticism about stars parachuting into politics: while they draw attention, delivering results demands technical savvy and coalition-building—skills rarely honed on red carpets.

The exchange also highlights tensions within Ghana’s political arena, where populist figures increasingly clash with career legislators over influence. Dumelo’s supporters argue his outsider perspective could inject fresh ideas into a ministry often criticized as sluggish. “Farmers need relatable leaders, not just bureaucrats,” argued pro-Dumelo activist Ama Serwaa.

But with food inflation lingering at 28% and climate shocks battering harvests, the stakes are high. Iddrisu’s advice—a mix of mentorship and admonishment—reflects the tightrope Dumelo must walk: leveraging his fame to engage citizens while resisting the allure of performative politics. As Ghana’s agricultural sector hungers for innovation, all eyes are on whether this leading man can master a role far removed from the silver screen.