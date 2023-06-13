Identify business investors for Sissala West – Trade minister urges MP

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry, Tuesday urged Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Member of Parliament (MP), for Sissala West, to identify and encourage a potential One District One Factory (1D1F) business promoter to invest in the Municipality.

He explained that unfortunately, to date, no private sector promoter had expressed interest in establishing a 1D1F factory in the Sissala West Municipality.

Mr Hammond gave the advice when Mr Sukparu asked of the Ministry’s plans to ensure that the people of Sissala West benefited from the 1D1F Programme.

“Mr Speaker, we would entreat the Hon. Member to identify and encourage a potential 1D1F Business Promoter to invest in the Municipality,” he said on the floor of Parliament.

The 1D1F Programme is a demand-driven initiative by the government to assist the private sector to establish at least one manufacturing enterprise in each of the 261 Districts of the country.