Ideon Technologies Announces Dr. Alan Bye as Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantech–Ideon Technologies is pleased to announce that Dr. Alan Bye, PhD has been appointed as an advisor to the Company. Ideon is a world pioneer in cosmic-ray muon tomography, providing x-ray-like imaging up to 1 km beneath the Earth’s surface.





Alan is the co-founder and a director of Imvelo Pty Ltd, an Australian company focused on leading a system-wide, technology-driven business transformation of the mining industry. He is also a professor and Director of Digital Value Chains at Curtin University, leveraging more than 20 years’ experience in operational and strategic roles in the global mining industry.

“Alan is passionate about improving the mining sector at a system level and is deeply aware that resource uncertainty remains one of the industry’s greatest challenges,” says Gary Agnew, CEO & Co-Founder of Ideon. “His experience and goals align so closely with our vision of transforming subsurface discovery, by applying advanced science and digital technologies to help mining companies embrace the challenges and opportunities of the global energy transition. We look forward to learning from his hands-on exposure across the industry and his integrated, systematic approach to driving transformation through the entire mining value chain.”

From 2015-2019, Alan served as Vice-President Technology at BHP. In this global role, he was accountable for the execution of major innovation programs across 5 commodity value chains. This included designing and de-risking BHP’s future mining operations, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital and extractive technologies.

Prior to that, he founded and led the Cooperative Research Centre for Optimising Resource Extraction (CRC ORE), a $150M multi-partner venture with the purpose of transforming mining to an advanced manufacturing industry. Earlier in his career, he was a professor and Director of the W.H. Bryan Mining & Geology Research Centre (BRC) at the University of Queensland and spent a decade with global mining giant Anglo American in senior operational roles in underground and open pit mines.

Alan has a PhD in mining engineering , a BSc in Geology and is a fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology Science and Engineering (ATSE). He is the non-executive chair at Orexplore Technologies, a member of the CSIRO Minerals Resources Flagship Advisory Council, and a member of the Mining and Energy Advisory Board of SmartSat CRC.

About Ideon Technologies (www.ideon.ai)

Ideon Technologies is a spin-off from TRIUMF (Canada’s national particle accelerator laboratory) and a world pioneer in the application of cosmic-ray muon tomography. The Ideon Discovery Platform™ integrates proprietary detectors, imaging systems, inversion technologies, and artificial intelligence to provide x-ray-like visibility up to 1 km beneath the Earth’s surface. By detecting subsurface muons and transforming the data into reliable geophysical surveys and 3D density maps, Ideon helps geologists identify new mineral and metal deposits with precision and confidence. They drill less and discover more, reducing cost and risk, saving time, and minimizing environmental impact. Muon tomography also has applications across other industry sectors, including critical infrastructure, oil and gas, and national security.

Contacts

Media Contact

Ideon Technologies

Kim Lawrence



Email: Klawrence@ideon.ai

Cell: 403.708.5450