Idriss Yacine Diallo Takes Over As New President For Ivorian Football Federation

Idriss Yacine Diallo officially became the president of the Côte d’Ivoire football federation, following a second round of voting in Abidjan.

The President of the Ivorian Football Federation polled 63 votes against his challenger Sory Diabaté who polled 61 votes.

Didier Drogba didn’t get enough votes in the elections to become new president of Ivorian Football Federation and dropped out in the first round.

The Chelsea legend now has failed failed twice and could not join the list of former footballers like Samuel Eto’o, Denis Obua (Uganda), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Leodgar Tenga (Tanzania), Walter Nyamilandu and Congolese Jean-Michael M’Bono who later become President of their various country’s football governing body.

Iddris Yacine Diallo will lead the Ivorian Football Federation for the next four years before at least the next elections.