The Idrowhyt Events Centre at Akukor Foto, Dansoman offered a unique serene and exciting atmosphere on December 26 as they staged their first boxing show dubbed “Boxing Day Rumble” with a few special guests and VVIPs in attendance.

Former IBF, IBO Bantamweight Champion of the world, Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko was on the bill to boast the Ghana Boxing brand and he displayed marvelously to the admiration of all present.

Agbeko, 41, (38-5-0) dismissed experienced Albert Commey with a round 5 KO in their Super Flyweight contest to announce his preparation for another crack at a world title.

The package put up by Cabic Promotions in collaboration with Box Office and Aborigines Promotions saw former WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion, Patrick Allotey overwhelming Voltarian Victus Kemavor to force his corner to throw in the towel in the second round.

Improved Emmanuel Quaye, also from the stable of Cabic took out Raymond Ansah in the third round of their Super Welterweight bout

An exciting super featherweight contest between Issufu Yusuf of Akotoku Academy and Joshua Owusu saw the latter who bragged at the weigh in going down via a R3 knock out and had to be revived by the medics.

In the heavyweight contest, Richard Ashong could not stand the powerful punches of young but big Ismael Djan who has warned all the heavyweight boxers in Ghana and Africa that he is coming with a bang to put opponents into deep sleep.

Gabriel Coffie also beat Godwin Kofi Appiah in a lightweight contest.

Peter Zwennes, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) who watched the bouts expressed his joy that boxing is back after is was put on the ropes by the Covid-19.

He commended the promoters who came together to organsied the bill, and urged the boxers to take good care of themselves.

Messrs. Ivan Bruce Cudjoe and Ellis Quaye, CEO and Director of Cabic Promotions said they want to take Ghana Boxing to higher levels and win more world titles for the nation. They expressed interest in young disciplined boxers and hoped to put up more shows at the Idrowhyt Events Centre.

Mr. Gideon Oyiadzo aka Jingles, Operations Manager at Idrowhyt said they have more entertainment and sports packages for guests. He commended the media, especially GTV Sports Plus and portals who showed the fights live.

The Boxing Day Rumble was sponsored by Idrowhyt Events Center, Travel Matters and Grey Stone Bistro.