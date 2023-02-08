Iduapriem Mine holds second edition of “Start Right, End Well” Mentorship Programme

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has held the second edition of a students’ mentorship programme dubbed, “Start Right, End Well” for first-year students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

A statement issued by AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, copied to the Ghana News Agency said this year’s theme was: “Undergraduate Study: Purpose, Plan, Steps.”

It said the event was organized by AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine in collaboration with the Ladies in Mining and Allied Professions in Ghana (LiMAP Gh) and the Counselling and Students Support Unit of the UMaT.

It said the two-day programme was organised at the UMaT Tarkwa and Essikado campus on 2 and 3 February 2023, respectively.

The statement said the Programme introduced about 3,000 first-year students as mentees to the yearlong mentorship programme designed to enhance their potential and encourage them to take the right steps in building their careers.

Delivering a speech as the main speaker for the occasion, Mr Samuel Boakye Pobee, the Managing Director of Iduapriem Mine, underscored the need for the students to be Purpose driven from the beginning of their academic journey, letting that purpose guide their choices and priorities, and putting in the needed and deliberate Plan, as well as taking the necessary practical Steps to help achieve their purpose.

“If your purpose is to learn and find solutions to challenges in the mining industry for example, then, of course, your plan should be geared towards going the extra mile in your studies by asking the relevant questions and learning beyond what is taught in the lecture hall, always making time to attend lectures, undertaking personal studies, and participating in group discussions,” he advised.

He encouraged the students to be problem solvers as the industry needed graduates with problem solving capabilities and mindset.

He used the opportunity to reiterate the Mine’s commitment to working collaboratively and innovatively with stakeholders to improve educational standards in the country.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof Richard Kwasi Amankwah, advised the students to take full advantage of the opportunity they have now to stay