IEA Forecasts Adequate Oil Supply in 2025 Despite OPEC+ Cuts and Higher Demand

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected that the global oil market will be comfortably supplied in 2025, even as OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts and revises demand growth slightly upwards.

In its monthly oil market report, the IEA, which advises industrialized countries, noted that despite the extension of supply cuts by OPEC+, the global oil market will not face a shortage. OPEC+, a coalition of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, has struggled with weaker-than-expected oil demand, especially due to slowing consumption in China.

China, historically a major driver of oil demand growth, has seen weaker economic performance and a shift towards electric vehicles, which has tempered oil consumption growth. In response to these challenges, the IEA slightly increased its global oil demand growth forecast for 2025 to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 990,000 bpd in its previous forecast. This upward revision is largely attributed to China’s recent stimulus measures and economic efforts to revive growth.

Despite the demand boost, the IEA also warned that OPEC+ will face continued difficulties in managing supply, particularly due to strong production growth from outside the group. The report indicated that OPEC+’s planned return to higher output quotas in April 2025 may add to market oversupply. The IEA forecasts an oil supply overhang of 950,000 bpd next year, which could rise to 1.4 million bpd if OPEC+ follows through with its plan to unwind production cuts by the end of March 2025.

The IEA’s outlook for 2024 global oil demand growth has been adjusted downward to 840,000 bpd, 80,000 bpd lower than previously forecast. This revision reflects the continued uncertainty around China’s demand recovery and the pace at which the world transitions to cleaner energy sources. OPEC, by contrast, has a more optimistic demand growth forecast, expecting stronger growth than the IEA for both 2024 and 2025.

Overall, the IEA’s forecast suggests that despite ongoing challenges, the oil market will remain balanced, with global supply meeting demand, even as OPEC+ seeks to navigate shifting market dynamics and external pressures.