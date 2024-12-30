IEA Research Director Calls for Reset of Monetary Policy Amid Ghana’s Economic Struggles

As Ghana closes the year with inflation at 23%, a policy rate of 27%, and a 20% depreciation of its currency, Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has called for a reset of the country’s monetary policy.

In his view, these figures represent a clear indication that the current approach is failing to stabilize the economy, urging the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to take greater accountability for its role in managing inflation and exchange rates.

Dr. Kwakye emphasized the need for the BoG to be more accountable in delivering on its inflation and exchange rate mandates. The central bank’s primary mission is to maintain price stability, aiming for an inflation target of 8%, with a permissible band of ±2%, while ensuring the economy grows sustainably without the burden of excessive inflation. The BoG also carries the responsibility of fostering a sound financial sector and an effective payment system through proper regulation and supervision.

Despite these objectives, Ghana has struggled to meet its inflation targets. The current inflationary environment—driven in part by rising costs and currency depreciation—has not only affected consumers but also undermined economic confidence. Dr. Kwakye argued that the BoG’s approach to managing inflation and exchange rates has been insufficient, as reflected by the poor performance indicators of 2023.

The Bank of Ghana’s monetary policy framework is based on Inflation Targeting (IT), where the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) serves as the main tool for managing inflation expectations and setting the policy stance. However, with inflation spiraling above its target, Dr. Kwakye expressed concern over the effectiveness of this framework in the current economic environment.

In his social media post, Dr. Kwakye stated, “Stabilizing prices and the exchange rate is simple practical economics. It is not rocket science!” He argued that the current economic challenges point to a “glaring failure” of the existing monetary policies, calling for a strategic recalibration of the central bank’s approach.

The call for a monetary policy reset comes at a time when the Ghanaian economy is facing heightened pressure, including challenges stemming from external factors such as global inflation and supply chain disruptions. However, local critics, like Dr. Kwakye, suggest that the BoG’s policy response has been inadequate, further exacerbating the economic hardships facing Ghanaian businesses and households.

As the government navigates its post-election mandate and works to restore fiscal stability, it is clear that the central bank’s approach to inflation control and exchange rate management will come under intense scrutiny. Dr. Kwakye’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that unless the Bank of Ghana can reset its strategy, Ghana risks losing ground in its efforts to stabilize its economy and foster sustainable growth.