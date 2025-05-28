IEA Warns Production Lag Risks Cedi Depreciation by Year-End

The Institute of Economic Affairs cautions that Ghana’s currency stability may reverse unless the government accelerates local production and export expansion.

IEA Fellow Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso stated during an Accra briefing that despite recent appreciation, structural economic vulnerabilities persist.

“Our forex appreciating is not the answer. You must become an export economy. That is the only way you stabilize permanently,” he emphasized. Antwi-Danso projected potential depreciation by December, noting, “We are not stabilizing permanently. We will relapse technically, not politically.”

However, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiamah maintains the Cedi’s 24.1% dollar appreciation stems from sustainable policies. Speaking at the Ghana CEO Summit, he clarified, “The Central Bank is not using reserves to prop up the Cedi nor engineering artificial strength.”

He cited monetary tightening, foreign exchange reforms, increased remittances and enhanced surveillance as long-term stability measures. This policy divergence emerges as Ghana contends with persistent import demands exceeding $10 billion annually, sustaining pressure on the currency during external shocks.