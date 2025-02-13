IEAG Advocates for Continuous ICUMS Improvements Amid Stakeholder Concerns

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has reaffirmed its support for the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), emphasizing the need for continuous improvement rather than a complete overhaul.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the association highlighted the significant strides made by ICUMS in streamlining Ghana’s customs operations and boosting trade facilitation.

In its statement, the IEAG acknowledged concerns raised by some stakeholders regarding certain aspects of the system, particularly the implementation of the Unique Consignment Reference (UCR).

However, the association cautioned against the tendency to discard effective systems due to challenges, urging stakeholders to adopt a constructive approach to addressing issues rather than calling for drastic changes.

ICUMS: A System of Progress and Potential

ICUMS, managed by Ghana Link Services Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), was introduced to replace the previous Ghana Customs Management System (GCMS) and the Westblue system. According to the IEAG, the new system has significantly enhanced trade processes, increased revenue collection, and positioned Ghana as a leader in trade facilitation within the West African sub-region.

Among the key milestones highlighted by the association were:

• Streamlined Customs Processes: The automation of customs procedures has reduced processing time and minimized human error, making clearing goods more efficient.

• Enhanced Revenue Mobilization: The integration of multiple modules has improved transparency and accountability, reducing revenue leakages.

• Improved Trade Facilitation: Real-time tracking of consignments has enabled businesses to plan better, reducing delays.

• Alignment with Global Standards: ICUMS adheres to international trade facilitation frameworks, reinforcing Ghana’s competitiveness in global trade.

• Job Creation and Capacity Building: The system has created employment opportunities and facilitated training programs for customs officers and trade stakeholders.

• Reduction in Corruption: Automation has minimized human intervention, reducing opportunities for corruption.

Addressing Challenges Through Collaboration

While ICUMS has brought significant progress, the IEAG acknowledged the challenges raised in a recent petition concerning UCR implementation. The petitioner alleged integration gaps between UCR and international trade systems, as well as possible internal sabotage. The association, however, clarified that data-sharing across borders depends on bilateral agreements between nations, rather than a single global system. It stressed that addressing these concerns requires policy-level discussions at the governmental level.

On broader concerns about the performance of ICUMS, the IEAG urged stakeholders to resist the temptation to discard functional systems due to IT disruptions, especially during political transitions. Instead, it called for constructive engagement to resolve issues and ensure the system continues evolving to meet global standards.

Recommendations for the Future

To ensure the sustained success of ICUMS, the IEAG put forward key recommendations, including:

1. Enhanced Stakeholder Engagement: Regular consultations with industry stakeholders to ensure ICUMS remains user-friendly and effective.

2. Investment in Capacity Building: Training programs for customs officers and trade professionals to maximize the benefits of the system.

3. Leveraging Advanced Technology: Adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain to further automate customs processes.

A Call for Patience and Support

Concluding its statement, the IEAG urged the public and trade stakeholders to exercise patience, emphasizing that ICUMS is a work in progress. It appealed for continued support to allow Ghana Link Services Limited to address existing challenges rather than dismantling a system with immense potential.

“ICUMS has already brought us closer to an efficient and transparent customs management system. Let us support its improvement and not succumb to the growing menace of discarding systems that have shown promise,” the association stated.

The IEAG remains committed to working with the government and relevant stakeholders to enhance ICUMS and ensure Ghana’s customs management system continues to facilitate trade growth and national development.