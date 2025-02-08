IEAG Confident in New Maritime Leadership to Transform Ghana’s Shipping Sector

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has expressed strong confidence in the newly appointed maritime leaders, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali and Prof. Ransford Gyampo, as they step into their roles as Acting Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, respectively.

IEAG Confident in Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali and Prof. Ransford Gyampo to Transform Ghana’s Maritime Sector

Accra, Ghana – February 7, 2025

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali on his appointment as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority and to Prof. Ransford Gyampo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

Their appointments come at a crucial time for Ghana’s maritime and trade industry, and we urge them to see this responsibility not just as a recognition from the President but as a call to duty. Their selection is based on their competence and ability to lead these two vital institutions, and industry players have high expectations of them.

As key institutions in Ghana’s maritime sector, the Ghana Maritime Authority and the Ghana Shippers’ Authority play pivotal roles in ensuring smooth shipping operations, regulatory oversight, and creating a conducive business environment for importers and exporters. It is imperative that these new leaders take up the challenge of reforming these institutions to become more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana is fully prepared to collaborate with Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali and Prof. Ransford Gyampo to achieve their goals and targets for the trade and maritime sectors. We believe that through effective engagement, we can tackle the longstanding challenges that have hindered the smooth operations of businesses in Ghana’s ports, including bureaucratic delays, high port charges, inconsistent trade policies, and logistical inefficiencies.

We also call on them to be proactive in addressing the difficulties that importers and exporters have faced over the years, ensuring that policies and operations within the maritime industry promote ease of doing business. Their leadership must bring about practical solutions that will enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in the global trade space.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana looks forward to working closely with these newly appointed leaders to transform Ghana’s maritime and shipping sector for the betterment of traders and the national economy.

Signed:

Samson A. Awingobit

Executive Secretary

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana