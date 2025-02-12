IEAG Congratulates Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono and Dr. Mary Awusi on Key Appointments

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has lauded the appointments of Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Dr. Mary Awusi as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA).

In a statement issued by IEAG, Executive Secretary Samson Asaki Awingobit extended the association’s warm congratulations to the newly appointed leaders, acknowledging the critical role they will play in shaping Ghana’s trade and maritime landscape. Their appointments, he noted, come at a pivotal time when the nation’s trade sector requires innovative leadership and strategic reforms.

“The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority must continue to focus on improving efficiency at our ports, reducing bottlenecks, and enhancing global competitiveness,” Awingobit stated. “Similarly, the Ghana Free Zones Authority plays a vital role in attracting foreign investment, supporting exporters, and driving industrial growth.”

IEAG emphasized the urgent need for bold and transformative leadership, calling on Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono and Dr. Awusi to engage closely with industry stakeholders and address persistent challenges in Ghana’s maritime and trade sectors. Key issues such as port congestion, high clearance costs, bureaucratic delays, and inconsistent trade policies have long hindered business operations.

The association expressed confidence that under their stewardship, these issues could be effectively tackled to create a more efficient and competitive trading environment. It also reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the new appointees to ensure Ghana remains a preferred trade and investment destination in West Africa.

“We look forward to seeing policies that will enhance the ease of doing business, promote investment, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a leading maritime and trade hub,” Awingobit concluded.

The appointments of Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono and Dr. Awusi mark a significant moment for Ghana’s trade sector, with stakeholders eagerly anticipating the positive impact of their leadership in advancing economic growth and development.

Read full statement below:

IEAG Applauds Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono and Dr. Mary Awusi on Their Appointments, Calls for Bold Leadership in Maritime Trade

Accra, Ghana – January 30, 2025

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) extends its warm congratulations to Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono on his appointment as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and to Dr. Mary Awusi as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA).

Their appointments come at a time when Ghana’s trade and maritime sectors require decisive leadership and innovative solutions. We welcome them to these esteemed offices, knowing that their expertise and commitment will be crucial in driving these institutions to greater heights. However, we also remind them that industry players have high expectations regarding their work rate, and they must seize this opportunity to change the narrative and implement meaningful reforms.

The GPHA and GFZA are vital pillars of Ghana’s economic and trade infrastructure. The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority must continue improving efficiency at our ports, reducing bottlenecks, and making Ghana’s harbors globally competitive. Similarly, the Ghana Free Zones Authority plays a critical role in attracting foreign investment, supporting exporters, and boosting industrial growth. The effective leadership of these institutions will have direct impacts on importers, exporters, and the overall economy.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana is ready to collaborate with Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono and Dr. Mary Awusi to achieve their respective mandates. We urge them to engage closely with industry stakeholders and work towards addressing the longstanding challenges that traders face within the maritime space. Issues such as port congestion, high clearance costs, bureaucratic delays, and inconsistent trade policies have negatively affected businesses. We believe that under their leadership, these problems can be effectively tackled to create a more efficient and competitive trading environment.

We have confidence in their competence, leadership, and vision, and we look forward to seeing them implement policies that will enhance the ease of doing business, promote investment, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a key maritime and trade hub in West Africa.

Signed:

Samson Asaki Awingobit

Executive Secretary

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana

Cc: All Media Houses