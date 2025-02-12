IEAG Congratulates Joseph Bukari Nikpe on His Appointment as Minister of Transport

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) extends its warm congratulations to Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe on his appointment as the Minister of Transport. His elevation to this critical role comes at a time when Ghana’s transport and maritime sectors require urgent and strategic reforms to enhance efficiency, competitiveness, and economic growth.

While we welcome his appointment, we also acknowledge the daunting task ahead as he works to reshape the transport sector, particularly the maritime space, which falls under his ministry. Industry players have high expectations regarding policy improvements, infrastructure development, and operational efficiency, and we urge Hon. Nikpe to take decisive steps to drive the sector toward greater heights.

As a key stakeholder in Ghana’s trade and maritime industry, the IEAG stands ready to collaborate with Hon. Nikpe to support his vision for the sector. We are committed to engaging with his office to streamline port operations, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and create a business-friendly environment for importers and exporters.

Furthermore, we encourage him to align his leadership with President Mahama’s agenda for the maritime sector, ensuring that policies and initiatives under his ministry promote seamless trade, enhance port efficiency, and attract investment into Ghana’s transport industry.

We believe that with his competence, leadership, and commitment, Hon. Nikpe will take bold steps to address the longstanding challenges within the transport and maritime sectors, positioning Ghana as a leading trade hub in the sub-region.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana looks forward to a productive working relationship with the Ministry of Transport and urges the new minister to engage actively with industry players to achieve meaningful progress in the sector.

Signed: Samson Asaki Awingobit Executive Secretary Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana

Cc: All Media Houses

IEAG Congratulates Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe on His Appointment as Minister of Transport – Calls for Bold Reforms in the Maritime Sector

Accra, Ghana – January 30, 2025

Signed:

Samson Asaki Awingobit

Executive Secretary

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana

