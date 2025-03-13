IEAG Urges Government to Support Ghana Maritime Authority in Achieving Export Labour Policy

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has called on the government to provide full support to the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) in its efforts to implement an export labour policy aimed at addressing the country’s high unemployment rate.

According to the Executive Secretary of the IEAG, Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobit, the GMA plays a crucial role in training and certifying Ghanaian seafarers for employment on foreign vessels in various capacities, including seamen, boatswains, deckhands, officers, engineers, pilots, cooks, firemen, mates, service staff, and stewards. He emphasized that with increased government investment, the GMA could expand its training programs, equipping more unemployed Ghanaian youth with the necessary skills to secure jobs on international vessels, where there is a high demand for Ghanaian-trained seafarers.

Mr. Awingobit made this call during a courtesy visit to the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali, in Accra. The visit was to formally congratulate Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali on his appointment and to reaffirm the Association’s commitment to collaborating with the GMA to achieve its mandate.

In response, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali acknowledged the IEAG as a key stakeholder in Ghana’s maritime industry and assured that his administration would introduce strategic reforms to enhance the sector. He reiterated the Authority’s dedication to supporting the government’s export labour policy and contributing to the realization of the 24-hour economy agenda.

Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali further emphasized that strengthening the maritime industry would not only create more employment opportunities for Ghanaians but also boost the country’s economic growth.

The IEAG’s call for government support aligns with broader national efforts to position Ghana as a key player in the global maritime workforce while addressing the unemployment challenge through skill development and job creation in the seafaring industry.