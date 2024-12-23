IEA’s Dr. Kwakye Urges Mahama Administration to Prioritize Tackling High Cost of Living

Dr. John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has called on the incoming Mahama administration to make addressing the high cost of living in Ghana its top priority.

He emphasized that the rising cost of living has left many Ghanaians disillusioned, with the population growing increasingly frustrated by the economic pressures.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 22, 2024, Dr. Kwakye stated, “The top priority of the new government should be to address the high cost of living to dampen the deep disenchantment among Ghanaians.” He further explained that the key to reducing the high cost of living lies in urgently addressing the core issues of food, energy, and the exchange rate, adding that the Bank of Ghana’s current focus on managing demand was counterproductive.

Meanwhile, President-elect John Dramani Mahama, during a thanksgiving service at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra on December 22, acknowledged the severe economic challenges facing Ghana. He described the situation as a “dire economic crisis” and emphasized the hard work required to restore stability and prosperity.

“We remain in a dire economic crisis, and it will require significant work to turn things around. Restoring economic prosperity will not be easy, but I pray that the God who has entrusted me with this responsibility will grant me the strength and wisdom to meet it head-on,” Mahama said, reinforcing his commitment to confronting the nation’s economic difficulties.

Mahama also stressed the importance of wisdom and discernment in leadership, expressing his resolve to form a capable team to address the nation’s challenges. “I pray for wisdom and discernment to select the right individuals to work in the best interest of the people of Ghana,” he said.