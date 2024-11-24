Monday, November 25, 2024
    IES Director Criticizes Government for Inefficiency and Lack of Transparency in Energy Sector

    By: News Ghana

    Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has strongly criticized the government’s management of Ghana’s energy sector, accusing it of inefficiency and a lack of transparency.

    Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Amoasi expressed deep concerns over the state of the energy sector, describing it as urgently needing repair, a process that would require significant investment and a long-term commitment.

    “We have so much to address, and it will require heavy investment and several years to return to where we were, at least back to the state we were in early 2017,” Amoasi said, reflecting a growing frustration with the sector’s deterioration in recent years. His comments underscore the mounting challenges facing the energy industry, which many believe has regressed under the current administration.

    Amoasi attributed much of the sector’s struggles to mismanagement and a lack of effective governance, which he argued have led to significant setbacks in energy infrastructure. As a result, the energy system is now under strain, unable to meet the country’s growing energy demands.

    The IES Executive Director was particularly critical of the government’s response to these issues, accusing officials of being “blinded” to the pressing concerns within the sector. “What is there to hide?” he rhetorically asked, signaling his belief that the government has failed to provide transparency and inform the public about the challenges in the energy sector.

    Furthermore, Amoasi stressed that the government has not adequately capitalized on available opportunities and resources, which could have been harnessed to strengthen the energy sector. “We believe the government has not been efficient or effective in utilizing the opportunities and resources entrusted to it,” he said, pointing out that this inefficiency has contributed to stagnation and misalignment in the industry.

    Amoasi’s critique highlights the widespread dissatisfaction with the energy sector, especially in light of occasional power outages and public concerns over the government’s ability to manage the nation’s energy needs effectively.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

