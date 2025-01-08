IES Warns of Looming Power Crisis, Urges Swift Action from Mahama Administration

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has issued an urgent warning about an impending power crisis, often referred to as “dumsor,” and is calling on the newly inaugurated Mahama administration to act swiftly to prevent prolonged electricity outages.

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of IES, described Ghana’s power sector as “fragile,” citing long-standing systemic inefficiencies and poor planning as significant contributors to the looming crisis.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, Nana Amoasi VII emphasized that the power sector’s vulnerability had been anticipated for some time. He highlighted the country’s overreliance on natural gas and a lack of adequate backup fuel reserves as central issues. “Almost all our plants can run on liquid fuel, but there is no adequate backup stock. We knew at some point, this could expose us,” he said.

The IES Executive Director also expressed disappointment in the lack of sufficient fuel procurement plans during the transition of power between administrations, which he believes has exacerbated the current risk. “We were expecting some form of procurement or lifting, but checks indicate that we don’t have enough liquid fuel to avoid shocks in power supply,” he noted.

Nana Amoasi VII’s comments come on the heels of a revelation by John Abdulai Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, that Ghana’s fuel stock is critically low, with only five hours of supply remaining. This situation has raised alarm among energy sector experts and the public alike, with fears that the country could face severe power outages if immediate measures are not taken.

In light of this, the IES is urging the Mahama-led administration to prioritize resolving the crisis by ensuring sufficient fuel reserves and long-term energy sector reforms. “We appeal to the men in charge today to act swiftly. Without this, the country remains largely exposed,” warned Nana Amoasi VII.

As Ghana embarks on this new political era, the stability of the country’s power supply remains a critical concern for citizens and industry alike. The call to action highlights the urgent need for effective leadership and decisive measures to prevent the recurrence of debilitating power shortages.