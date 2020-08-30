Reverend Father Ebenezer Dekuku, the Priest at the Cathedral Church of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has bemoaned the constant desperation Christians go through when their prayer requests delay.

He said God understands every human’s needs and prepares to answer prayers at appropriate times when He so wishes and deems the request fit.

Rev. Dekuku in a sermon on the theme: If God is silent, it does not mean He is absent.”

He urged the parishioners to exercise patience in waiting to receive answers to their prayer requests, saying “there is time for everything under the sun”.

He said, “Sometimes life can be joyful and sometimes not joyful. Sometimes events change our orientation to good or bad, just as COVID-19 brought fear to our lives.”

Rev. Dekuku told the congregation that “when fear grips us, we lose hope. Our ability to understand the season gives us direction to move on.”

He urged the congregants, as followers of Christ, to stand firm in faith and to consolidate their relationship with Christ in hope, steadfastness, and to focus on redeeming the gifts in the seasons.

“If we appreciate the season and happenings, and we get to know the signs of end times, fear cannot grip us, because we would have been forewarned on the events to expect.” He encouraged the parishioners to stay strong in faith.

“Don’t be discouraged by forewarned eventualities. Even though lamentation is part of life, we need to lament wisely.”

“When you are consumed by the love of God, nothing can come against you, circumstances cannot change your relationship with God”

The Priest urged members of the congregation to ignite their hopes to confront situations they face, adding, “because God leads in all actions, we can face tomorrow”