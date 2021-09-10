If market fundamental continues to decline, lending rates will follow – Awuah

The Ghana Association of Bankers says if market fundamentals continue to decline, bank lending rates will automatically follow.

“Our view is that any suggestion around capping the interest rates in the country will be counterproductive and could really result in unintended consequences,” Mr John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer of the Association, said.

He said Kenya after three unsuccessful attempts at introducing interest rate cap, finally introduced the caps on interest rates in 20216, only to make a U-turn in 2019 going back to free market determined lending rates.

Mr Awuah made these comments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency disagreeing with a report by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) on the topic: “High Lending Rates in Ghana: What is the Solution?”

The IEA said banks, government and the Monetary and Regulatory Authority (Bank of Ghana) had roles to play in regulating lending rates, saying inefficiencies, high operating costs, poor appraisal of projects, collusive practices and customer capture behaviour of banks contributed largely to high lending rates.

He said “as a country, we should all rally behind policy makers in their efforts towards a move to lower market interest regime and banks will not have anything to do than to follow as we have done.”

The CEO said lending rates could only be determined by market fundamentals and not force regulation, indicating that “we need to tackle the fundamentals but if we allow the policy makers to shift the blame onto the banks, we will not solve any problem. The fundamentals are in the hands of the President.”

He said as banks, they had every interest in low lending rates, because if interest rates were affordable, the propensity of the customer to default would be low.

The CEO said if the lending rates in Côte d’Ivoire was lower than Ghana, there was a reason for that, their policy rate was 4.5 per cent, while Ghana has its policy rate at 13.5 per cent, so there was a reason.

He said banks needed to address operational inefficiencies to reduce costs so that they were not passed on to customers.

The IEA through its Director of Research, Dr John Kwakye, said the banks must improve working processes and systems through modernisation and digitisation and in general, reduce paper overload, economise on time, and avoid unnecessary location dependency practices.

“Reduce operating and overhead expenses, contain labour costs by keeping the right size of staff and reasonable levels of staff pay, keep material, equipment and rent expenses under control; economise on use of utilities and strengthen customer project appraisal capacity to reduce incidence of loan defaults and the effect on costs,” he added.