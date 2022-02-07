If you put God first, He’ll prosper you – Rev Bempah

The Reverend Dr Kwadwo Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church has urged Christians to give God first place in their lives to experience prosperity.

“Serving God makes one prosperous. Seek God first and He will take care of all your needs. It doesn’t matter what prophesies you have received. If you do not pursue God first, you won’t experience the blessings He has in stock for you,” he said.

Rev Dr Bempah gave the advice on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon titled, “Engaging the law of seedtime and harvest.”

He quoted from Psalm 63:8 saying: “My soul [my life, my very self] clings to You; Your right hand upholds me.”

He said some ways Christians could make God a priority in their lives were through soul winning, giving of first fruits, financial seeds and being obedient to every instruction from God.

Rev Dr Bempah again quoted from Psalm 119:46 saying: “I will speak to kings about your laws, and I will not be ashamed.”

He said if any Christian was ashamed to talk about God, He would also be ashamed to be associated with that Christian.

Rev Dr Bempah added that, anyone who advanced God’s Kingdom and pursued God’s business, would also have God advancing his life.

He entreated them to always walk in obedience to God because every promise of God became manifested through the law of obedience.

Rev Dr Bempah said Christians must not withhold their financial seeds and offerings from God because every seed sown was an opportunity for them to experience financial overflows.

“God will always give you a seed to see what you’ll use it for. Every seed God gives you is what He will use to meet your need,” he said.

He quoted from Galatians 6:7; “Don’t be misled—you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant.”