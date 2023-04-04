IFAD invests US$257 million in Angola’s rural development projects

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized agency of the United Nations, has invested approximately 257 million U.S. dollars in eight rural development projects in Angola in recent years, benefitting more than 486,000 rural families.

This information was disclosed Thursday following a meeting between Angolan Vice-President Esperanca da Costa, and Donal Brown, the head of IFAD’s Program Management Department. The two discussed cooperation between Angola and the IFAD, particularly in aquaculture. Brown expressed his satisfaction with the results of the projects implemented in Angola.

Brown noted that the aquaculture project has been successful, expressing the hope that similar actions would be replicated throughout the country. Enditem