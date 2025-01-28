IFAT Africa and analytica Lab Africa to Co-locate in 2025

This year, the Gallagher Convention Centre will host the co-location of two major industry trade shows—IFAT Africa and analytica Lab Africa—to foster collaboration across the laboratories, science, and innovation sectors, alongside the water, sewage, and waste treatment sectors.

Organised by Messe Muenchen India and Messe München GmbH, analytica Lab Africa is South Africa’s only trade fair dedicated to laboratory technology, biotechnology, and diagnostics, while IFAT Africa is the region’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, refuse, and recycling technologies. This strategic pairing is designed to optimise synergies between sectors and bring together hundreds of leading brands, offering industry workshops, training sessions, and thought-provoking talks.

Avisha Desai, Business Unit Head for Messe Muenchen India, highlighted the comprehensive scope of the event, noting that the co-location will provide a platform for showcasing the full range of solutions—from water treatment and wastewater management to laboratory diagnostics. By bringing together industries like environmental management, healthcare, and biotechnology, the event will foster knowledge exchange and innovation across overlapping fields such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and petrochemicals.

Feedback from industry leaders supports the benefits of the co-located shows. James Morisse, spokesman at NuWater, emphasized the importance of water analysis in water treatment and how the event provides a unique opportunity for collaboration between analytical services and engineered solutions. Lomo Senoamadi, CEO of BICS, echoed this sentiment, noting the synergy between laboratory and environmental technology sectors as a perfect fit for fostering collaboration and innovation.

The co-location has proven to be a success in the past, attracting thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors, reinforcing its importance within the industry.

Sarah Cohen, Executive Officer at SALDA (Southern Africa Laboratory Diagnostics Association), added that close collaboration across industries has been unlocking new opportunities, helping stakeholders across public and private sectors in Southern Africa.

The event will be held from July 8-10, 2025, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.