The Zimbabwean government and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have entered into a partnership to revitalize and increase the competitiveness of the country’s tourism industry.

In particular, the program will support recovery and jobs in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector by helping to increase air access to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s premier tourist destination, the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, said in a statement Monday.

“This project is part of a broader, multi-year tourism program between IFC and Zimbabwe called the Zimbabwe Destination Development Program (ZDDP).”

“Under the partnership, IFC will help Zimbabwe and the private sector to attract more airlines and flights to Victoria Falls, increasing access for visitors from Africa and around the world as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease,” the IFC said.

Launched in January last year, the donor-funded ZDDP is sponsored by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, IFC, and the Government of Japan.

Victoria Falls, one of the world’s largest falls, is Zimbabwe’s main tourism hub and supports around 25,000 direct jobs.

Travel restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted heavily on global tourism and forced businesses in the Victoria Falls area to retrench thousands of employees.

However, the Zimbabwean government’s prioritization of vaccines for tourism workers in Victoria Falls is expected to put the destination in a privileged position to re-attract airlines, tourists, and revenues, the IFC said.

Theodius Chinyanga, the Permanent Secretary in Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said a strategic air service development effort is needed to drive recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and ensure longer-term growth for Victoria Falls as a regional hub.

IFC’s country manager for Zimbabwe Adamou Labara said with the right support, Victoria Falls can become a truly competitive tourism entry point for the region. Enditem