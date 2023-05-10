IFDC deepens partnership with Ghana

The International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), an international public organisation, has assured the government of its commitment towards supporting the promotion of agriculture.

It said it had resolved to work with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other stakeholders to continue disseminating sustainable agricultural solutions to improve soil health, ensure food security and increase incomes of actors, especially farmers.

Mr. Henk van Duijn, the new President and Chief Executive Officer of IFDC gave the assurance when he led a delegation to pay a working visit to Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture in Accra.

The visit formed part of activities to introduce Mr Duijn, who took over office in January 2023 to strengthen existing relationships, build new strategic partnerships and discuss issues of mutual interest relating to ensuring food security.

He said it was IFDC’s aim to develop and transfer improved production technologies to smallholder farmers while connecting them to efficient and profitable markets.

Mr Duijn noted that IFDC had contributed directly and indirectly to the development of agriculture across the country to promote local economic development.

That, he said had been done through increasing food and agricultural productivity through effective and environmentally sound crop nutrient technologies and agribusiness expertise using a bottom-up approach.

IFDC has implemented several projects in Ghana, including the introduction of urea deep placement technology, developing of seed value chain in the northern part of the country.

Mr Acheampong acknowledged the immense contribution of IFDC to the country through MOFA and said the Ministry would continue to work towards making agriculture productive and responsive to the needs of the country.

He recalled that since the Company started operations in the country in 2002, it had worked with many institutions, including the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Division, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and Savannah Agriculture Research Institute to develop innovations and build capacity of personnel.

Mr Acheampong said, “the deepening of the partnership is most relevant now especially with the new focus of turning around the fortunes of the sector and making it meet the consumption, export and industrial demand of the country”.