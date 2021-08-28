IFEJ-Flamingo 2021 Awards launched, event slated for January 2022

The Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) has launched the seventh edition of the IFEJ-Flamingo Awards.

The awards scheme, slated for January 2022, would reward journalists whose reports and news features have been impactful, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and business sustainability.

The publications of entry journalists for the awards span from February 2020 to July 2021 and would include awards for 10 categories.

Mr Rayborn Bulley, President, IFEJ, said the annual award was to recognize business and financial journalists whose high quality reports were influencing national policy for the growth and development of the country.

He said the award scheme was aimed at laying a strong foundation for journalists in the country to participate and win international awards.

Mr Bulley said only IFEJ members could apply and all submissions should be published in print, online or broadcast on wire, radio or television during the year under review and should not be previously entered into the award scheme.

He said the jury would be looking for entries limited to ground breaking articles that provide excellent analysis and clarity of the business climate and content supported by facts and investigative research among others.

He said the 10 award categories included the best finance feature and news story, best business or manufacturing feature or news story, best information and communication technology feature or news story, best natural resource feature or news story, and best agribusiness feature or news story.

The rest includes the best tourism feature or news story, best development feature or news story, best in local economy feature or news story, the best business of health feature or news story, and the overall best business and financial journalist.

The IFEJ President said each category winner would receive a trophy or shield and a citation as well as other interesting packages depending on the level of financial and material support the awards committee receives from partners.

Ms Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director, UK – Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), speaking on the theme: “The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Business Resilience and Recovery in the Ghanaian Economy”, said the awards were relevant since regular assessments of the business environment and targeted advocacy would help create a more enabling business environment.

She said IFEJ’s acknowledgment of the work of business journalists through the Flamingo awards, would ensure professionalism and quality reportage critical to the continuous growth of the media.

