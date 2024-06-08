IFRC Targets Mobilization of 100 Million Communities in Climate Change Initiative

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) says it has targeted 100 million communities in its mobilization against climate change project.

This is to mitigate the diverse effects of climate change, protect ecosystem and human health and promote social justice and equity for all.

Mr Bhupinder Tomar, Head of Country Delegation for Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Ghana said The IFRC’s commitment to local-led adaptation was a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives and community resilience adding that “we must recognise that those closest to the challenges are often best positioned to devise and implement effective solutions.

The Head of Country was speaking at a stakeholders meeting on IFRC Local-Led Adaptation (LLA) and Transforming Humanitarian Response to Climate Change in Accra.

The LLA Project aims to support communities to reduce their climate-related risks and adapt to climate change including in some of the least supported and most vulnerable and marginalized communities

He said empowering local communities, harnessing their knowledge, and providing them with the necessary resources were crucial steps towards sustainable and impactful climate action.

“We do not want communities that are resilient to climate to suffer the consequences of it,” he added.

Mr Tomar said education and awareness were pivotal explaining that by empowering the youth and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship.

“We can ensure that future generations were equipped to tackle climate challenges with innovation and determination,” he said.

According to him, by transforming humanitarian response and championing local-led adaptation, we could create a future where “our communities are safer, our ecosystems are healthier, and our economies are more sustainable.”

Mr Tomar entreated, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and local leaders to work hand in hand to inspire and mobilize action at all levels.

“Let us seize this moment, harness our collective strength, and pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous future.

Together, we can turn the tide against climate change and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come,” he added.

Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, President of Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) said “At the Ghana Red Cross Society, we have prioritized empowering communities to take charge of their own adaptation strategies which focuses on building local capacity, promoting climate-smart agriculture, and enhancing disaster preparedness” adding that these efforts have not only mitigated the impacts of climate change but have also strengthened community cohesion and self-reliance.”

He said that transforming humanitarian response means integrating climate considerations into every aspect of work.

“This involves not only responding to disasters, but proactively building resilience, early warning systems, risk reduction measures, and sustainable development practices must be central to our humanitarian agenda”.

He said by doing so, they could reduce vulnerabilities and enhance the adaptive capacities of our communities.

Mr Gyimah-Akwafo called on governments, development partners, and the private sector to invest in community-based initiatives to ensure that resources reached those on the front lines of climate change.

He reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration and solidarity saying the challenges posed by climate change were too great to tackle alone. “Through partnerships, shared knowledge, and collective action, we can amplify our impact and build a resilient future for all.”