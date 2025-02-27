IFS Calls for Review of Gold Purchase Program Amid Liquidity Concerns

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a leading economic policy think tank, has urged the Ghanaian government to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Gold Purchase Program (GPP) to determine its impact on liquidity growth, inflation, and exchange rate stability.

The call comes amid concerns that the program, while successful in boosting gold reserves, may have contributed to a sharp rise in liquidity since 2022, with potential ripple effects on the broader economy.

Launched in June 2021, the GPP was designed to bolster Ghana’s foreign reserves, reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar for gold transactions, and stabilize the cedi. Under the initiative, the BoG began purchasing domestically mined gold in cedis instead of allowing full exportation, aiming to strengthen the country’s reserve position and cushion the local currency against external shocks.

While the IFS acknowledged the program’s success in increasing Ghana’s gold reserves, it emphasized the need for a thorough cost-benefit analysis to evaluate its broader economic implications. “The result of this examination, weighed against the impact of the program on the Bank’s international reserves, should inform the government’s decisions regarding whether it should continue the program or not, as part of the policy to stabilize the economy,” the IFS stated.

Former BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison had previously defended the GPP, arguing that accumulating gold reserves would enhance Ghana’s economic resilience by reducing dependence on foreign currency holdings. He credited the initiative, alongside other monetary policies, with helping to stabilize the cedi during periods of global economic uncertainty.

However, critics argue that the program’s rapid expansion of the monetary base may have inadvertently fueled inflationary pressures. The IFS’s appeal for an independent review underscores the need to balance the program’s benefits against its potential macroeconomic downsides. “A critical examination of the GPP’s impact on liquidity growth, inflation, and exchange rate volatility is necessary to guide future policy decisions,” the Institute noted.

The call for scrutiny aligns with the agenda of newly sworn-in BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, who has pledged to reform the GPP to improve efficiency, enhance reserve accumulation, and increase transparency in gold transactions. In his inaugural address, Dr. Asiama emphasized the need to leverage Ghana’s gold reserves and strategic foreign assets more effectively to support the cedi. While his remarks suggest a willingness to address the program’s shortcomings, the IFS’s request for a detailed assessment highlights the urgency of understanding the GPP’s role in recent liquidity growth.

The debate over the GPP reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s economic management, particularly in balancing short-term stabilization efforts with long-term fiscal sustainability. As inflation remains elevated and the cedi continues to face pressure, policymakers must carefully weigh the program’s contributions to reserve accumulation against its potential to exacerbate liquidity and inflationary challenges.

The IFS’s appeal underscores the importance of evidence-based policymaking in navigating these complexities. By conducting a rigorous review of the GPP, the government can ensure that its economic stabilization efforts are both effective and sustainable, paving the way for a more resilient and stable economy. For now, the question remains: will the GPP be a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic recovery or a cautionary tale of unintended consequences? Only a thorough and transparent assessment can provide the answers needed to guide the way forward.