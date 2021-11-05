IGAD calls for cessation of immediate hostilities in Ethiopia

The Executive Secretary of the east African body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Workneh Gebeyehu on Thursday expressed concern over heightened political situation in Ethiopia.

“Recalling the IGAD statement of November 7, 2020, the Executive Secretary reiterates his call for the cessation of hostilities and for immediate ceasefire,” the IGAD statement read.

Gebeyehu, a former Ethiopian Foreign Minister called on warring parties in Ethiopia to show restraint and work on de-escalating tensions in the east African country.

“The Executive Secretary further calls for parties to show restraint, work on de-escalating the tensions and resolve their differences through an all-inclusive national dialogue and reconciliation in the best interest of the country and the region,” the statement further read.

IGAD, an east African trading and security bloc of eight nations was founded in 1986.

The eight IGAD member states are Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda.

On Wednesday, the continental body, the African Union (AU) whose headquarter is based in Addis Ababa called for Ethiopia warring parties to immediately adhere to a ceasefire.

In a press statement, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat called for warring parties in Ethiopia to adhere to immediate cessation of hostilities, the full respect for the life and property of civilians as well as state infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopia Council of Ministers announced a six months nationwide state of emergency rule amid escalating conflict in the northern part of the country.

The decision to impose emergency rule, made by the Ethiopian Council of Ministers was endorsed by the Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives (HoPR) earlier on Thursday.

Since the early hours of Nov. 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The one-year-old conflict has reportedly left tens of thousands of people dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives, the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament, had previously designated the TPLF as a terrorist organization

Amid intensifying conflict over northern parts of the East African country, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had on Sunday called on all able Ethiopians to participate in the ongoing fighting against the rebel group. Enditem