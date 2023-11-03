IGAD calls for expedited full implementation of Ethiopia’s peace deal swiftly

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the East African bloc, has called for the expedited full implementation of a peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In a press release late Thursday, the IGAD said its Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu underscores the urgency of accelerating the agreement’s full implementation and calls upon the signatories to remain resolute in executing all its provisions.

“The IGAD reaffirms its commitment to supporting Ethiopia in its peace-building endeavors and urges the international community to continue its support for the agreement’s implementation,” the IGAD press release said. “IGAD also renews its appeal for a lasting cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and the broader Horn of Africa Region.”

On Nov. 2, 2022, the Ethiopian government and the TPLF signed a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, to end a two-year conflict.

The peace deal includes provisions for the restoration of law and order, the restoration of basic services, and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.