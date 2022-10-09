IGAD condemns deadly attack on Djibouti army

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an African bloc, on Saturday condemned an attack on the Djiboutian army that killed seven soldiers.

“The Executive Secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu, condemns in the strongest terms possible the criminal and cowardly attack on the Tadjourah Regiment of the Djibouti army at Garabistan that killed seven soldiers and injured four,” an IGAD statement read.

A statement attributed to the country’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh and published on the Radio Television of Djibouti, the national broadcaster, late Friday indicated that despite the fact that the soldiers defended themselves “valiantly,” the attack caused the deaths of seven soldiers, injuries of four others, and left six more soldiers missing.

According to the statement, the attack happened around 2 a.m., local time, Friday, when an armed group called “Armed FRUD (Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy)” attacked government troops based in Garabtisan from the Tadjourah regiment.

Gebeyehu said Djibouti is an oasis of peace and plays an important role in promoting peaceful coexistence in the region.

“The Executive Secretary conveys his deepest condolences to the government and people of Djibouti and the families of the officers who were killed,” the statement read.

According to the Djibouti government, efforts were underway to find the six missing soldiers in line with ongoing measures to neutralize the armed group.

Gebeyehu further wished speedy recovery to those injured and hoped that the six missing soldiers are found soon.

The Djibouti-based African bloc also said that those who committed this criminal act should be made to face justice. Enditem