IGAD condemns failed coup attempt in Sudan

The east African bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Wednesday condemned the failed coup attempt in Sudan.

In a press statement, IGAD said it condemns the failed coup attempt in Sudan which happened on Tuesday and offered its support to the Government of Sudan.

“The IGAD denounces the attempted coup on the legitimate government of the Republic of Sudan and wishes to condemn this unconstitutional act in the strongest terms,” said the statement.

“IGAD wishes to express its strong support for Sudan’s transitional government and the aspiration of the people of Sudan to build an all-inclusive, democratic and peaceful nation,” the statement further said.

Sudan’s government officials have attributed the failed coup attempt to people loyal to ex-Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from power in April 2019 after serving as the country’s president for nearly 30 years.

Bashir was later sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of corruption, possessing foreign currency and receiving illegal gifts.

According to unofficial sources, around 40 officers, most of whom belong to the armored corps of the Sudanese army, were involved in the attempted coup. Enditem