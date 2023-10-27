IGAD coordinated with Sudan humanitarian for a  ceasefire talks Saudi Arabia.

IGAD co-facilitates Sudan humanitarian ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia

Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), is in Saudi Arabia to co-facilitate talks aimed at achieving a durable humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, the East African bloc said on Friday.

IGAD said in a press statement that Gebeyehu “is currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to co-facilitate Sudan talks together with the African Union (AU), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United States of America, which aim at achieving a durable humanitarian ceasefire.”

“IGAD, together with the AU, will continue their ongoing engagements and consultations with the Sudanese stakeholders to convene a Sudanese-led-and-owned comprehensive and all-inclusive political dialogue that shall take place in the IGAD region,” the statement said.

It said IGAD remains committed to supporting the Sudanese people in their quest for a lasting peace and political settlement.

Deadly clashes have been going on between the Sudanese Armed Force and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and other areas since April 15, killing up to 9,000 people, forcing more than 5.6 million out of their homes and leaving 25 million in need of aid, said United Nations Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in a statement on Oct. 15.

