IGAD Delegates Embark on Learning Mission to ECOWAS

In a bid to fortify collaboration among African sub-regional institutions, officials from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have embarked on a 4-day learning expedition to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission. The mission, officially launched on May 21, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, by H.E. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, aims to foster knowledge exchange and mutual understanding in the realms of free movement regimes and migration management.

At the core of the IGAD learning mission to ECOWAS lies the objective of sharing experiences garnered in the domain of free movement regimes and the augmentation of migration statistics. Specifically, the mission seeks to elucidate IGAD’s understanding of the governance and functionality of the free movement of persons regime within the ECOWAS region. By scrutinizing the legislative frameworks, policies, regulations, procedures, and instruments that underpin its success, IGAD aims to glean insights into how this regime serves as a catalyst for peace and development in the ECOWAS region.

In her inaugural address, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission hailed the event as a testament to the commitment to regional integration and collaborative spirit. She lauded the pivotal role played by ECOWAS experts in drafting the IGAD Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons and extended gratitude to international partners, including the European Union, IOM, and GIZ, for their steadfast support of ECOWAS initiatives.

Ambassador Maureen Achieng, IGAD Permanent Representative to the AU and Head of the IGAD delegation, conveyed heartfelt appreciation for the leadership of ECOWAS and the Nigerian government in facilitating the crucial meeting. She underscored IGAD’s strides in formulating protocols for the free movement of people and transhumance, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 to foster economic and social prosperity in the regions.

Mr. Jérôme Boa, Director of External Relations at the ECOWAS Commission, echoed gratitude to the IGAD delegation for their collaborative spirit, emphasizing the common objectives and challenges faced by both regions. He emphasized the significance of mutual learning in advancing harmonious and prosperous outcomes for Africa.

Both IGAD and ECOWAS reiterated their unwavering commitment to bolstering inter-regional ties, amplifying economic opportunities, and safeguarding the well-being of their populace through cooperative endeavors.

IGAD, comprising countries in the Horn of Africa such as Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda, is dedicated to fostering regional integration and cooperation among its member states, propelling forward the collective vision for a prosperous Africa.