IGAD Takes Helm of Africa’s Regional Bloc Coordination Amid Push for Unity

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) assumed leadership of Africa’s Regional Economic Communities (RECs) coordination platform on Friday, marking a pivotal shift in continental collaboration during the 6th biannual RECs summit in Addis Ababa.

Outgoing chair ECOWAS formally handed over the role to IGAD, with Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, praising strides in regional integration while urging sustained momentum under new leadership.

The transition ceremony, attended by heads of all eight African RECs, capped a day of talks focused on harmonizing strategies with the African Union (AU), mobilizing resources, and reviewing progress since July 2024 recommendations adopted in Accra. Among attendees were leaders from the Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), the East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), underscoring the platform’s pan-African scope.

Reflecting on ECOWAS’s year-long tenure, Dr. Touray highlighted milestones including finalized procedural rules, a dedicated inter-REC website, and cross-regional delegation exchanges. “Our collective work has strengthened bonds and addressed shared challenges,” he said, noting visits to IGAD and SADC to study climate-linked migration and EU partnership models. IGAD’s Workneh Gebeheyu, now steering the platform, inherits a mandate to deepen cooperation amid rising calls for actionable integration.

Key sessions revolved around resource constraints and the RECs’ evolving relationship with the AU. A draft position paper, debated and adopted at the summit, aims to streamline joint initiatives—though details remain undisclosed. Critics argue such frameworks must translate faster into grassroots impact, particularly in conflict zones and climate-vulnerable regions.

The handover also spotlighted ECOWAS’s technical diplomacy, including November 2024 workshops with EAC and ECCAS delegates in Abuja. Commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah, overseeing political affairs, emphasized “learning from each other’s successes,” while IGAD’s recent hosting of ECOWAS officials highlighted shared priorities like human mobility.

As IGAD steps into its coordinating role, observers stress the urgency of tangible outcomes. With Africa’s RECs often siloed by competing agendas, the platform’s ability to foster unity—not just dialogue—will test its relevance. “Coordination isn’t about meetings,” remarked a West African delegate. “It’s about making borders matter less for our people.”