Igbo chief congratulates Asantehene on his birthday

The chief of the Igbo community in Ghana HRM, Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, has joined many prominent personalities across the World to Eulogize the Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 74th birthday.

He commended Otumfuo for his prudent leadership of the Ashanti kingdom in particular and Ghana in general.

He applauded the Great King for demonstrating his commitment by contributing to the socio-economic development as well as promoting the cultural heritage of not only Ashanti but Africa at large.

According to him, Otumfuo’s commitment in contributing towards the promotion of peace in the country and the world as a whole is laudable hence the need to celebrate him on the special day of his life.

He said Otumfuo’s remarkable leadership, stewardship, and legacy deserve not just celebration but profound reflection on the impact and lessons it holds for leaders across Africa.

Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu stated that there are a lot of Igbo people in the Ashanti region and they have over the years lived in peace and harmony with one another.

He further commended the Asantehene for his good leadership which accommodates everyone no matter one’s tribe or religion and which has offered many Nigerians, especially the Igbos the opportunity to grow their businesses and prayed for God’s blessings, wisdom, good health, long life, and prosperity for the Asantehene.

He used the opportunity to call on all Igbos in Ashanti and other regions of the country to adhere to the rules and regulations wherever they find themselves.

Celebrations abound in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the revered Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marks his 74th birthday today.

Born Barima Kwaku Dua on May 6th, 1950, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the youngest child of the Nana Afua Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, the esteemed late Asantehemaa.

His upbringing was steeped in Ashanti traditions and statecraft, guided by his uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, who meticulously groomed him for the responsibilities that awaited him.

His educational journey was diverse, spanning institutions in Ghana and the United Kingdom, where he acquired knowledge in accountancy, human resource development, and public administration.

Amb. Chukwudi used the opportunity to congratulate the Asantehene as he marked his 25th anniversary on the Golden Stool on Friday, April 26, 2024

He described the anniversary as a special occasion not only for Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu Il but a celebration for the African people.