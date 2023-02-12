Igbo Community King condemns drug abuse, trafficking

The Paramount King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, has launched a crusade to protect the youth from drug abuse and its consequences.

With reports on social media rife of the youth engaged in drugs, he entreated African leaders, school authorities, parents, guardians and all stakeholders to get involved in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

“A lot of our sons and daughters are losing their lives because of taking illegal drugs; we must wake up,” Eze Dr Ihenetu said.

“We must all think about this and look into it so that our youth will be safe.”

During a media engagement at the Royal Igbo Palace at East Legon, in Accra, the King urged African leaders to commit resources to, and champion the fight against illicit drug trafficking and use.

The appeal follows the recent capture by Mexican security forces of Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, giving some hope to the fight against powerful cartels.

Also, the Narcotics Control Commission recently destroyed a large quantity of cannabis, about 50 tons with a market value of GH¢50 million, intercepted in 2021.

“The fight against drug trafficking is not one country’s fight. All African leaders must join the fight to save our youth. Let’s make efforts to curb the illicit trade and the use of prohibited substances until such a time when the country is ready to legalise them,” Eze Dr Ihenetu said.

He pleaded with government agencies to encourage one another to be mouthpieces in the condemnation of drug usage to save the next generation.

“So, while you’re making money, you are destroying yourself and destroying these children. So, for me, it is a dangerous thing; I call it a dangerous cancer that is eating up this generation, not only in Ghana, not only in Nigeria, not only in America, but all over the world,” the Igbo King said.

“As African leaders, we need to launch an advocacy campaign against drug trafficking which is largely affecting the youth who are our future leaders.”

“Drugs can cause psychiatric problems in the youth. Most of these mental disorders are caused by these drugs. Let’s all get up and ensure there is good life for us and our children.”

He urged business men and women, governments, parents and guardians to speak against the use of illegal drugs, while calling for strict enforcement of the anti-drug trafficking laws.

He expressed gratitude to the Government and People of Ghana for the warm reception of Nigerians, especially the Igbo Community.