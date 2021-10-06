Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah gets 100 percent endorsement as DCE for Bodi

Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah, the incumbent Bodi District Chief Executive and the President’s nominee has retained his position by a 100 percent yes votes.

All the 16 Assembly Members present voted in his favour to confirm him, representing a 100 per vote cast.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Amankwah, thanked the President Nana Akuffo Addo, for the confident reposed in him for re-nominating him for the second time and promised to work harder for the vision of the government to come through.

Mr Amankwah, also thanked the Assembly Members for the massive endorsement and pledged to work together with them in unity to develop the area.

Earlier, both the Western North Regional Minister, Mr Richard Obeng and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Sampson Ahi appealed to the Assembly Members to confirm the President’s Nominee to make way for the development of the area.

The chief of Sefwi- Bodi, Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio and other NPP supporters graced the occasion at the Sefwi Bodi District Assembly conference Hall.

In related development, the Assembly Members of Juaboso District Assembly, failed to endorse the President’s nominee, Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei as the District Chief Executive of Juaboso.

Out of the 23 Assembly members present 11 representing 50 per cent voted yes while 12 voted No.