Ignatius Osei Fosu appointed King Faisal FCHead Coach

Kumasi-based side, King Faisal has appointed former Dreams FC Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu as their new Head Coach for the rest of the season.

King Faisal sacked Coach Jimmy Cobblah following his abysmal performance in February.

Osei’s appointment faces a difficult task as he devises a strategy to get King Faisal in the race for the Premier League title.

The 36-year-old coached top Ghanaian clubs in the betPawa Premier League including Liberty Professionals, Eleven Wonders, Medeama Sporting Club, and Dreams FC.

He was part of the Technical Team members who led the Black Stars of Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The trainer would lead the “Insha Allah” lads as they battle Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

King Faisal sits 13th on the 20-club betPawa Premier League table.