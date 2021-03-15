Mr Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to dispel the conspiracy theories and myths against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.

Mr Agbesi-Latsu said conspiracy theories should be treated with contempt, adding that they have no scientific proof.

He said the vaccination would contribute to the reduction in COVID-19 ill-health and deaths and also enhance the mental and psychosocial well-being of Ghanaians.

Addressing congregants of the Roman Catholic (R.C) Church at Mempeasem in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, Mr Agbesi-Latsu, said the COVID-19 vaccination would also reduce disruption in social and economic functions and proof of COVID-19 vaccine for travel.

He said the post-recovery effect of the pandemic was so dire and called on all to protect themselves against the disease.

Mr Agbesi-Latsu said there were reports of patients with protracted symptoms such as coughing, impotence, infertility, fainting, forgetfulness, shortness of breathing, among others, as a post-COVID-19 syndrome and thus, urged everyone to get vaccinated.

He also advised them to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols since the vaccination would serve as additional protection against the pandemic.

Mr Augustine Abofuah, the Catechist of the Mempeasem R.C Church, urged the congregation to get vaccinated since the vaccines were safe, simple and effective tools to prevent diseases.

He said the vaccination would help minimise the risk of complications of infected persons, so everyone should get involved.

The Commission also sensitised members of Menuso, Titiaka, Yadzo, Ahamansu and other communities on the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out.