Ignore Fake News! Firefighters Avert Truck Fire At Bunso—No Casualties, Damages

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully extinguished a fire involving a Burkina Faso–Mali bound cargo truck with registration number 11 KP 9818 BF at Bunso in the Eastern Region on Wednesday.

The long-haul truck, carrying essential goods worth millions, was en route from Ghana to Burkina Faso when it caught fire.

Reports indicate that the truck developed a mechanical fault on Tuesday, causing it to break down near Paradise Exclusive Resort in Bunso.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Paradise Exclusive Resort, Mr. Daniel Benin, said the incident happened far away from the premises of Paradise.

“The driver and his loaders left the vehicle overnight and returned on Wednesday with a mechanic to repair it.

The fire started immediately when the mechanic finished the repairs and when the driver attempted to start the engine,” he narrated.

Also, confirming the incident, Fire Officer A.D.O.I. Collins Asiedu clarified that no casualties or damages were recorded and that the fire occurred far from Paradise Exclusive Resort, and dismissed fake news suggesting otherwise.

Currently, Firefighters have swiftly brought the situation under control.

The general public is by this notice urged to disregard all kinds of misleading, sensational information circulating online.