Ignore NDC propaganda; Ghana not ruined under Akufo-Addo—NPP Germany

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Germany Branch is calling on Ghanaians and the general public to ignore the lies of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which seek to paint a hopeless picture that Ghana is ruined under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

NPP Germany made this call in a press release issued on Friday 18th March 2022 which was signed by its current Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng.

Below is the full press release:

GHANA UNDER AKUFO-ADDO’S LEADERSHIP IS NOT A RUINED COUNTRY

In the spirit of patriotism and nationalism, we all share in the hard times we are facing as a country, that being said, His Excellency President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is one of the pillars that can be boasted of in these hard times.

His leadership has been a cover for the country in these hard times as he is in the space of relentlessly fighting a worthy economic battle in order to put the country in good shape.

It is erroneous for anyone to think that Akufo-Addo has mismanaged or ruined Ghana. All indications point to the fact that the world is in a critical condition economically.

The USA has recorded the highest inflation in 40 years, the European economy is suffering, and as expected the African region is doing poorly and Ghana is of course having its share of hard times but we are still doing great on this level.

Fuel prices are high everywhere in the world, inflation is on the rise everywhere in the world. Ghana’s inflation is one of the best and everything shows that our country will pick up in no time.

COVID-19 on the other hand has been a rough enemy but our dear nation has really contained the virus and shown effort in reshaping our health system. It is only with the eyes of partisan politics and interest will you see Ghana a ruined country.

The rhetorics and rants of the NDC is as naked as they come, the shouting at the top of their throats saying Ghana is broke, Ghana is ruined under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is nothing but hot air coming from disgruntled and desperate group yearning for power.

Ghanaians have seen the magic Nana Addo has conjured that has lifted the country from the brink and are solidly behind him and the NPP and are not ready for any sugar-coated smooth talking Romeo.

God bless Ghana, God bless the NPP and His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

…Signed…

Nana Osei Boateng,

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.