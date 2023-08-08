Ignore Plans By Tetteh Wakah To Celebrate 2023 Homowo On 22nd August – Prampram Kingmakers

…Say Festival Will Be Marked On A Tuesday

Heads of the 3 royal gates in the Prampram Traditional Area of the Greater Accra region namely, Abbey Doku Mansro We, Tetteh Djan Larbi Agbo We, and Kwei Opletu We have asked indigenes and well-wishers to ignore plans by the self-styled chief of Prampram Nene Tetteh Wakah and his assigns to mark this year’s Homowo festival on the 22nd of August 2023. According to the family heads, plans by the embattled chief to mark the annual Homowo festival by the people of Prampram on the 22nd of August instead of the existing customary norm of holding the festival 10days apart from that of the Ga Mashie’s is condemnable and smacks of a grand scheme by the former to disrespect customs.

Checks indicate that Prampram, since time immemorial, has celebrated its annual Homowo festival 10 days after Ga mashie has marked theirs. This, according to tradition, is in respect to the standing orders mainly influenced by the Ga Mashie being superior to Prampram.

Elders of the 3 royal gates in a statement said it was therefore surprising and confusing to see a statement authored by the said Nene Tetteh Wakah indicating their plans to mark this year’s festival on 22nd August just 3 days after Ga mashie has celebrated the annual festival on the 19th. They claimed plans by Nene Tetteh Waka and his assigns to hold this year’s Homowo festival on a Saturday is a part of their grand scheme to disrespect the standing orders, bring a rift between the two areas and as well forment trouble in the Prampram Traditional Area.

According to the kingmakers, an intelligence report has indicated that the said self-styled chief has imported some mercenaries and miscreants into the area to attack persons who might not be in support of the scheduled date for this year’s festival. They averred that this year’s Homowo festival under their supervision will be held on the last Tuesday of August 2023, which falls on the 29th of this month.

They are, therefore, calling on the regional security council to intensify its surveillance work in the area and also foster to ensure this year’s Homowo festival is celebrated in a serene and peaceful environment.